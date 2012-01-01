Afghanistan's Web Site

Afghanistan

Mohammed Zahir Shah
Mohammed Zahir Shah
Last King of Afghanistan 		Flag Of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai
Hamid Karzai
President of Afghanistan
When you think Afghanistan Imagine
Where 30 years of war has totally crippled the economy, and you must try to somehow survive day-by-day by scrounging enough food to feed your children.  Where people do not have the facilities to receive an education.  Where people do not have the facilities to receive treatment at hospitals.  Where, on average, men die at 40 years of age and women at 43.  Where hundreds of thousands of people are maimed, disabled, or blind because of war and land mines.  Where you face a high chance of becoming blind or crippled because of the lack of fresh fruit and vegetables, causing vitamin deficiency. If you are blind or crippled, no one can help you because those that are not blind or crippled need help as well.

