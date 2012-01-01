|
Mohammed Zahir Shah
Last King of Afghanistan
Hamid Karzai
President of Afghanistan
When you think Afghanistan Imagine
Where 30 years of war has
totally crippled the economy, and you must try to somehow
survive day-by-day by scrounging enough food to feed your
children. Where people do not have the facilities to
receive an education. Where people do not have the
facilities to receive treatment at hospitals. Where,
on average, men die at 40 years of age and women at 43.
Where hundreds of thousands of people are maimed,
disabled, or blind because of war and land mines.
Where you face a high chance of becoming blind or
crippled because of the lack of fresh fruit and
vegetables, causing vitamin deficiency. If you are blind
or crippled, no one can help you because those that are
not blind or crippled need help as well.
